ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The daughter of a woman convicted of manslaughter is now behind bars for threatening the victim's family. Rogers County deputies arrested Emma Kramer on Wednesday.

Her mother, Megan Kramer, is serving a prison sentence for the death of Mark Alderman.

At her mother's sentencing review, News on 6 cameras caught Emma Kramer cussing out Alderman's family.

 

Emma Kramer was booked for harassing a state's witness.