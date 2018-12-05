News
Daughter Of Convicted Oklahoma Woman Arrested For Threatening Victim's Family
Wednesday, December 5th 2018, 6:04 PM CST
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The daughter of a woman convicted of manslaughter is now behind bars for threatening the victim's family. Rogers County deputies arrested Emma Kramer on Wednesday.
Her mother, Megan Kramer, is serving a prison sentence for the death of Mark Alderman.
At her mother's sentencing review, News on 6 cameras caught Emma Kramer cussing out Alderman's family.
Emma Kramer was booked for harassing a state's witness.