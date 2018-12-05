News - AP-National-Weather
Quake Rattles In NW Oklahoma
Wednesday, December 5th 2018, 11:17 AM CST
Updated:
HENNESSEY, Oklahoma - An earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 3.3-magnitude earthquake happened at 10:55 a.m. Its epicenter was about three miles east of Hennessey, 20 miles south of Enid, 29 miles northwest of Guthrie and 48 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.
The quake was more than three miles deep.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.