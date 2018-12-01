Midwest City High School Hosts 'Breakfast With Santa'
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Families got into the Christmas spirit after having breakfast with Santa at Midwest City High School Saturday morning.
Brandi Snodgrass and her family have yet to miss a breakfast with Santa.
"We do this every year, since they've started it anyway. It's a normal family tradition," Snodgrass said.
Families aren't just enjoying a meal and a chance to take a picture with Santa. It's much more than that. The breakfast helps raise money for students without a place to call home.
Midwest City High students play a big roll in planning the event. The hard work for them pays off when they get to see children smile.
"They're just so excited. They're so happy to see Santa and it really just puts a smile on my face to see a smile on theirs. It's just the best part, it making other people happy, especially kids," said Junior Andres Baquera.
The organizers hope to see this event grow and serve more children in need, here in the community.