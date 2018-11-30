Broken Arrow Captures Gold Ball In Battle With Jenks
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Tigers captured their first gold ball in the 6A-1 state championship game against the Jenks Trojans. An interception by Myles Slusher ended the Trojans hopes for a fourth quarter rally, 28-20.
It was a long night for both teams after a storm delay at the start of play and in the fourth quarter.
Broken Arrow had only allowed 83 points this season - the offense, 550 points this season. In other words, this is a very dominant team.
They put it all together for their first state championship in a hard fought game. Jenks was driving inside the 10 with 20 seconds on the clock when Slusher sealed the championship with a huge interception.
The Trojans have won 16 state championship in their history but were the underdog in this game. Their one loss was a 15-point loss at Broken Arrow. They were held to under 40 yards rushing.