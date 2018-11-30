OKC Homeowner Arrested After Firing Gun At Car With Toddler Inside
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a man for firing a gun Thursday night at three innocent victims.
Officers responded to a disturbance call near Southwest 52nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Residents called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots and saw a blue Jeep speed away.
Caller: “I didn’t see anyone injured or anything, but they were firing gunshots out of their vehicle.”
Instead, the gunshots were coming from 67-year-old Randolph Murray. He walked outside with a gun after seeing a blue Jeep stopped in front of his home.
“For some reason, he thought someone was outside trying to steal his vehicle,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The driver of the Jeep told officers his car alarm was going off and he stopped to try and fix the problem. A witness reported hearing Murray yell "get away from my truck" several times, and at least four gunshots.
The driver of the Jeep sped away in fear for his life and called police.
911: “Is someone shooting at you?”
Caller: “Yeah, yeah.”
911: “With what? A gun?”
Caller: “Yeah, the gun! I don’t know why he’s shooting at me!”
The man had his 3-year-old son and a neighbor in the car. The victim said he is thankful they were able to get away unharmed.
Murray admitted to police he fired the gun, which was later found by officers under his bed.
“He felt bad about what had happened,” said Knight. “That he made that type of mistake. But in the end, he had still opened fire on a group of people and could have hurt or killed somebody.”
Murray was arrested and jailed on three complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of illegally firing a gun.