Authorities Searching For Payne County Escapee Convicted Of Murder
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, an inmate serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder escaped Thursday night from the Payne County Jail.
Patrick M. Walker, 44, escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, “whom he closely resembled,” according to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Walker is described as a black male, standing at 5’7”, weighing about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar paralleling his jawline on the left side of his face, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office says Walker is believed to be using his cellmate’s I.D. and may be going by the name Charles Pendarvis. He is also known to go by the name “Notty Walker”.
The sheriff’s office says Walker is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is also asked to call the ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.