Firefighters Rescue 2 Men From Canadian River
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jacob Owens and his friend were joyriding in his mother's pickup when their attempt to cross the river near Northeast 23rd Street and Sooner road went south.
“He said hey mom I’m stuck in the river, come help me,” said Truck Owner Cindy Owens.
Owens mother Cindy says she was scared to death, since her son can't swim. Just last July Jacob was paralyzed on his left side when he was shot in the head after someone stole his mother's vehicle and he tried to intervene.
Firefighters says calling for help was the safest bet.
“Especially that in this case one of the individuals had mobility issues and it would have been dangerous for them to get out and swim,” said Oklahoma City Fire Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson.
Once on scene dive crews pushed out a small boat to retrieve the men.
“This was a little too shallow for us to turn the motor of the boats on, but we were able to float the boat out to the vehicle where the two males were in,” said Fulkerson.
Cindy got to the river just in time to watch her son being pulled to safety.
"I’m alright mom--giving me a thumbs up,” said Owens.
And while she can't figure out why her son and his friend attempted to cross the river,
“There are plenty of places to ride, they had to go through the river, they are boys,” said Owens.
She says she's just glad they're safe, despite the loss of her pickup.
“He better never do it again,” said Owens.