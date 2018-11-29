OKC Police Investigating After Man, Teen Robbed At Penn Square Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City investigators are working to identify two men behind an armed robbery at Penn Square Mall. Two people, including a teenager were robbed on Wednesday at gunpoint in the mall’s parking lot.
A trip to the mall turned into a frightening experience for an Oklahoma City man and teenager. The man called 911 moments after being robbed.
Hear The Call Below:
Caller: “I just got robbed at the JCPenney by Dillard’s.”
The victims were by their vehicle when the suspects approached them and demanded their money and valuables.
Caller: “Two black male men, orange hoodie. They pulled out a weapon, pulled out a gun and they have my wallet with my credit card, my I.D., everything.”
They also ripped chains off the victim’s neck. The armed suspects sped away in a black, four-door KIA Sorento, but they left behind something that will help investigators.
“The suspects,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “From looking back at surveillance video, appeared to be walking through the mall as well.”
The victims saw the suspects walking with two women in the mall. One of the victims told police they recognized one of the females from high school.
“Apparently, these people saw him while he was in the mall,” said Knight. “And followed him to his vehicle where the robbery occurred.”
Penn Square Mall management issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery:
“We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our property and parking lots. We are grateful for the swift response to this incident by our security team and the Oklahoma City Police Department. As this is a police matter, all further inquiries should be directed to the Oklahoma City Police Department.”
Police say they see an increase in crimes happening in parking lots around this time of year. They encourage shoppers to stay aware of their surroundings, keep packages and valuables locked in a trunk, and purses or bags on the opposite side of traffic.
“We’ve seen cars drive by and somebody just reach out the window,” said Knight. “And grab the purse of a woman’s shoulder and drive away with it.”
If you have information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.