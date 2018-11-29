OKC Welfare Pursuing Lead Concerning Owner Of Dog In Fillmore Elementary Incident
OKLAHOMA CITY - The dog involved in the incident at a southwest Oklahoma City elementary school may be euthanized, the City of Oklahoma City said.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says they are pursuing a lead on a possible owner of the dog, and nothing will happen until it is investigated.
State law requires all animals involved in biting incidents be quarantined for 10 days. Investigators use the 10-day quarantine to monitor the dog for health issues that may require more medical treatment for bite victims.
The dog did not show signs of any medical issue, Gary said.
The dog reportedly broke the skin on 15 victims at the school.
The dog is thought to be 1-year-old and is a male pit bull-type mix breed that has not been neutered, Gary said.