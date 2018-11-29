Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides In Bricktown
On designated evenings throughout November and December, all ages are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled float down the beautifully-adorned Bricktown canal free of charge, courtesy of the Downtown Business Improvement District.
The narrated and holiday-themed Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides will begin at the main Water Taxi dock on canal level, below the entrance to Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and Brickopolis. The tours will run on a continuous loop through Bricktown, turning around near the Residence Inn by Marriott (in Lower Bricktown), and returning to the loading dock. All of the canal’s holiday decorations will be visible on the tour. Each round trip is estimated to take 20-30 minutes.
Should an event such as a heavy rainfall, the freezing-over of the canal, or other extreme circumstances result in a situation where it is deemed impossible or unwise to provide services, the Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides may be canceled and/or rescheduled.
The free rides run through December 30th, on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m.