The narrated and holiday-themed Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides will begin at the main Water Taxi dock on canal level, below the entrance to Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and Brickopolis. The tours will run on a continuous loop through Bricktown, turning around near the Residence Inn by Marriott (in Lower Bricktown), and returning to the loading dock. All of the canal’s holiday decorations will be visible on the tour. Each round trip is estimated to take 20-30 minutes.