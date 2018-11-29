News
One More Flu Death Reported In Oklahoma With Total At 4
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 10:04 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - One more flu death was reported in Oklahoma, making the total number of flu deaths since Sept. 1 four.
The current flu season began on Sept. 1, 2018. Approximately 112 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.
The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.