News
Pawnee Co. Emergency Manager Accused Of Impersonating A Police Officer
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 9:56 AM CST
Updated:
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A warrant has been issued for the Pawnee County Emergency Management director after he was accused of impersonating a police officer.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were asked to investigate Mike Randell, 44, in January after the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received allegations against Randell.
A misdemeanor warrant was issued for Randell on Nov. 20 for impersonating a public officer and arresting without authority.
OSBI said on several occasions from April 2015 to January 2018, Randell responded to emergency calls for service, made a traffic stop and made an arrest while having an appearance that would lead a person to think he was a police officer.