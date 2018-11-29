Kenny Chesney Bringing 'Songs For The Saints 2019 Tour' To Oklahoma City
Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will be coming to Oklahoma City on Saturday, May 4 to perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Kenny Chesney is set to hit the stage at 7:00 p.m. as part of his Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour. Joining him is David Lee Murphy, whose song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” scored the pair the 2018 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m.
“I wanted to bring the music to the people, knowing how many members of No Shoes Nation travel to see our stadium shows,” Chesney said of his 2019 tour. “To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we’re changing the dynamic – and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. It’s a lot of people’s hometowns, and that’s always awesome energy.”