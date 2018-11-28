News
Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Cancer Concerns
Another pharmaceutical company has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure medication.
Teva Pharmaceuticals said their Amlodipine / Valsartan combination tablets and Amlodipine / Valsartan / Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets contain valsartan which was manufactured by Mylan.
On Tuesday, Memphis CBS station WREG reported that Mylan had recalled that medicine due to the fact it contained trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a probably human carcinogen.
Teva is now recalling their products as well.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released information on the recall.