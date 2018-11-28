Station 31
Big 12 Conference Tells Sooners, 'No Horns Down'
Wednesday, November 28th 2018, 9:38 AM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley said during his radio show that the Sooners won't be allowed to do in Saturday's Big 12 championship game what Sooners players have done for decades.
The No. 5 Sooners take on Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Riley told Sooner Radio Network host Chris Plank that he'd received an answer from the Big 12 about whether his players can do the "horns down" symbol. "We can't do it," he told Plank.
