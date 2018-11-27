Yukon Boy Asking For Donations For Animal Shelter Instead Of Presents
YUKON, Oklahoma - A 5-year-old boy from Yukon is capturing the hearts of those across Oklahoma after his mother posted the following video to Facebook.
Little Rason Bently told News 9 he will turn six years old on December 19. Instead of presents, he is asking friends and strangers to make a contribution to the local animal shelter.
Items can be dropped off at the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, or monetary donations can be made online. Click here to donate.
The reason Rason is doing this is simple.
“Getting dog toys and dog food, and dog blankets,” he said. “Because they are homeless.”
Rason started his video by telling viewers that he has autism. Though, he is better known for his huge heart and shared laughter with family.
Volunteers at the Pets and People Humane Society are grateful for the help. They say, more and more, young children are using their birthdays to help the organization.
“You tear up immediately. Your emotions overtake you because of someone his age, already starting off with this kind of aspect, looking to help a local animal shelter,” said Peggy Nichols, one of the volunteers.
Rason’s mother said her son came up with the idea all by himself.
The viral video has over 6,000 views and continues to climb.
Please visit the shelter’s webpage. Workers have listed items that they currently need.
Of course, the deadline to donate never expires. But Rason does turn six in a matter of weeks. His mother is asking for the donations on their behalf be turned in the day before his birthday, December 18.
News 9 wants to wish Rason a very happy birthday!