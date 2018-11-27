News
New Drainage System Aims To End Edmond Flooding Issues
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The City of Edmond is finishing up a $2.1 million project it says will help solve flooding issues downtown.
Native Summit Camping and Backpacking Shop opened at 100 North Broadway 10 years ago. Owner John James says heavy rains have caused his store to flood ten times in those ten years.
The City says the five-month long project they plan to finish in mid-December, should solve the issue.
James hopes they’re right.
“They’ve spent the money, right?” he said. “A significant amount of money. So, I hope the study’s been done, and that this will do it. I won’t sleep until I see those sorts of rains get drained away.”