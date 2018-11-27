The Oklahoma Sooners moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The big question going into Tuesday was if Ohio State's win over previously No. 4 Michigan would be enough to leapfrog the Buckeyes past OU. But the Sooners held them off and now have a great chance to make the playoff with a win Saturday over Texas in the Big 12 Championship game. 

Either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Georgia will lose Saturday in the SEC Championship game, and a Crimson Tide win combined with one by the Sooners would all but assure a playoff spot for OU.

Here's the top 10 in the Week 14 CFP rankings:

  1. Alabama (12-0)
  2. Clemson (12-0)
  3. Notre Dame (12-0)
  4. Georgia (11-1)
  5. Oklahoma (11-1)
  6. Ohio State (11-1)
  7. Michigan (10-2)
  8. UCF (11-0)
  9. Florida (9-3)
  10. LSU (9-3)

 