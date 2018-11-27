Station 31
OU Moves Up To No. 5 In CFP Rankings, Just One Spot Away From Playoff Berth
The Oklahoma Sooners moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
The big question going into Tuesday was if Ohio State's win over previously No. 4 Michigan would be enough to leapfrog the Buckeyes past OU. But the Sooners held them off and now have a great chance to make the playoff with a win Saturday over Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.
Either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Georgia will lose Saturday in the SEC Championship game, and a Crimson Tide win combined with one by the Sooners would all but assure a playoff spot for OU.
Here's the top 10 in the Week 14 CFP rankings:
- Alabama (12-0)
- Clemson (12-0)
- Notre Dame (12-0)
- Georgia (11-1)
- Oklahoma (11-1)
- Ohio State (11-1)
- Michigan (10-2)
- UCF (11-0)
- Florida (9-3)
- LSU (9-3)