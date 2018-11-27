O'Rourke told similarly told "60 Minutes" that he wanted to focus on his family. "Amy and I are raisin' an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old," O'Rourke said. "And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we-- we-- our-- our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together."