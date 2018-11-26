Station 31
Bob Stoops Denies Meeting With Auburn After Reports Surface
Monday, November 26th 2018, 6:27 PM CST
Monday, multiple reports indicated that Bob Stoops met with “people representing Auburn” about replacing Gus Malzahn as head football coach. This comes on the heels of reports that Mack Brown is returning to football to become head coach at NC.
But Stoops denied the rumor. He told USA Today, "I didn't know Auburn had a job open. I haven't talked to anybody from Auburn. I haven't met with anybody from Auburn nor am I set to talk to anybody. It's just foolish speculation that just is thrown out there that has no basis to it."