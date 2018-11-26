Plans To Convert Old Edmond Buildings Unveiled To City Council
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond City Council will decide on a project that will turn a number of abandoned old buildings into restaurants.
A building near Broadway and 2nd Street is being considered in the project. The nearly 100-year-old building was an ice house and creamery.
It will become one of four restaurants in the "Rail-Spur" district if city council agrees to pay $700,000 in public dollars to help with the project.
The money would also pay for a parking lot and traffic improvements around the district.
“If we had a blighted area of Edmond, it’s kind of that area. I don’t think anything would have happened on its own if we didn’t have some public investment,” said Edmond Economic Development Authority Executive Director Janet Yowell.
Developers have pledged around four million for the project.
The $700,000 incentive for the project will be voted on Tuesday, November 27.