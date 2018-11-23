Police Searching For Missing Ada Woman With High Functioning Autism
ADA, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a high functioning autistic adult who went missing last week. 35-year-old Robin Buckley left her home on November 14 via a Paddy Wagon Shuttle from Ada, OK to the Paul’s Valley train station at 8:36 a.m.
Robin told the driver she was heading to California by train.
The family says Robin loves to read and listen to music and believes being in a larger city will make great things happen for her.
Robin is diabetic and did not take her medication with her. It’s possible Robin may be in an empty building or structure in the area, but Robin is afraid of the dark and may possibly be in a well-lit area. Robin’s mother says she is worried sick.
“I’m trying to hold it together the best I can and keep faith that she is okay and that she will call me,” said Sherry Buckley, Robin’s mother. “Each day that goes by, it gets harder.”
Robin is 5’ 2”, 230 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has facial hair. She may also go by the name of Nicole.
Robin has two tattoos. One on her left forearm that says “Granny” and a treble clef on her upper back.
On November 16, Robin was seen at MiMi’s Restaurant eating breakfast at 8:00 a.m. She told the waitress she was waiting for a bus. Hours later, Robin returned to MiMi’s to get a soda.
Robin was last seen sitting on the lawn in front of the Sprowls Law Office near Walnut & Grant in Paul’s Valley at approximately 3:30 p.m.
She left home wearing a white long sleeve shirt with “I don’t sweat I shine” printed on it, loose-fitting black pants, and brown boots. Robin also has an Olive-green Pacific Gear suitcase on wheels.
If you have seen Robin or may know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Ada Police Department at (580) 436-6300 or call 911.
Oklahoma City Search and Rescue team is also working to help find Robin.