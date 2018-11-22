Police Searching For Missing High Functioning Autistic Adult Woman
ADA, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a high functioning autistic adult who went missing last week.
Robin Buckley, 35, left her home on November 14th via a Paddy Wagon Shuttle from Ada, Oklahoma to the Paul’s Valley train station at 8:36 a.m.
She may go by the name Nicole.
Buckley told the driver she was heading to California by train.
Family says Buckley loves to read and listen to music, and believes being in a larger city will make great things happen for her.
Buckley is diabetic and did not take her medication with her. It’s possible she may be in an empty building or structure in the area, but sources say Buckley is afraid of the dark and may possibly be in a well-lit area.
Buckley's mother tells News 9 she is worried sick.
“I’m trying to hold it together the best I can and keep faith that she is okay and that she will call me,” said Sherry Buckley, “Each day that goes by, it gets harder.”
Buckley is 5’ 2”, 230 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has facial hair.
Robin has two tattoos. One on her left forearm that says “Granny” and a treble clef on her upper back.
On November 16, Buckley was seen at MiMi’s Restaurant eating breakfast at 8 a.m. She told the waitress she was waiting for a bus.
Hours later, she returned to MiMi’s to get a soda.
Buckley was last seen sitting on the lawn in front of John Sprowls Law Office near North Walnut Street and West Grant Avenue in Paul’s Valley at approximately 3:30 p.m.
She left home wearing a white long sleeve shirt with “I don’t sweat I shine” printed on it, loose fitting black pants, and brown boots. She also has an Olive green Pacific Gear suitcase on wheels.
If you have seen Buckley or may know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Ada Police Department at (580) 436-6300 or call 911.
Oklahoma City Search and Rescue team is also working to help find Buckley.