City Rescue Mission Feeds Families On Thanksgiving Day
OKLAHOMA CITY - Thanksgiving is a time where many gather with loved ones over a good meal, and volunteers with the City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City made sure people in need experienced the same.
Thursday they held their 10th annual Thanksgiving breakfast and lunch event.
Preparation started Wednesday night, as volunteers and staff started to make the food.
Early Thursday morning, tables were set, and the food was served shortly after.
Almost 250 volunteers were in attendance, and they served roughly 800 plates.
“Then sometimes people will take food home for the evening or for tomorrow,” said Adam Jones, Vice President of City Rescue Mission.
A unique aspect of the local non-profit's Thanksgiving Day meal, is that any family or group can sponsor a table.
Sponsors brought decorations to personalize their table, and provided a dessert to share.
But more important than enjoying the Thanksgiving meal and the desserts, is the fellowship.
“It's really remarkable that the community comes in with their families on Thanksgiving Day, to share this special time,” Jones said, "when the city can come in and volunteer their time to sit with them in such a valuable time, when the entire holiday is centered around family and relationships. We can take that loneliness and turn it around into hope.”
City Rescue Mission counts on donations and volunteers to make events like this possible.
They are already looking for people who want to help out with their Christmas Wish Store, gift wrapping, and more.
