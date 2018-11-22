OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters believe a space heater caused a fire overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. 

Officials arrived at the home located near southwest 62nd Street and south Douglas Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Fire crews said residents covered windows with blankets to keep out the cold. A heater was too close to one of the blankets and it caught fire, according to the report.

The fire was contained to one room. 

No injuries were reported.