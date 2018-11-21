Man Armed With Shotgun Robs OKC Convenience Store For Lottery Tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store near Northwest 10th Street and Council Road. The suspect got away with lottery tickets, and was later caught on camera cashing in the stolen tickets.
A masked man armed with a shotgun was captured on security cameras as he walked into Council Quick Stop. Villay Chanthavong was the only one on duty that night.
“Heard the door open and before I picked my head up,” said Villay Chanthavong, store clerk. “He was already back here, cocked his gun or his rifle.”
He said the man demanded cash, cigarettes, a coin jar and lottery tickets.
“He asked for a certain kind,” said Chanthavong. “Which was weird.”
Chanthavong said he nervously complied.
Police said the clerk did everything right to remain safe and the robber left.
The suspect took off on foot, but investigators tracked his next move through help from the Oklahoma Lottery Commission.
“It was only an hour after the robbery,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That they showed up with the lottery tickets.”
The Lottery Commission was able to track the tickets to a convenience store on Northwest 10th Street. The suspect and another man were seen redeeming the tickets.
Chanthavong hopes the public recognizes the suspect.
“He’s gonna [sic] try it somewhere else,” said Chanthavong. “All you can do is what they ask. Hopefully, he doesn’t pull the trigger.”
The Lottery Commission said retailers can report stolen tickets at any time of the day. The tickets can be immediately turned off.