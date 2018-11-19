Public Memorial Service For Roy Clark To Be Held Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma music legend will be remembered this week in the Tulsa area. The public can celebrate Roy Clark's life Wednesday, November 21 at Rhema Bible Church.
"Roy Clark's Celebration of Life" memorial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 1025 West Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Clark headlined a golf tournament for St. Jude's for a number of years, and a floor at the hospital is named in his honor.
"I see a lot of celebrities come to St. Jude, and you know what’s in a person’s heart by how they entertain the children," said hospital CEO David McKee. "He was truly touched by the kids, not the cameras."
Clark saw his helping hand as a responsibility.
"I’ve just been so blessed in my life," he said. "It would be a sin for me to sit there and not share it, and not do something to help others."