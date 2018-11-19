News
Two Killed In Wrong-Way Tulsa Wreck
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash Monday morning on Interstate 244 near Memorial in Tulsa.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was heading westbound around 2 a.m, when a car going the wrong way crashed into her head-on. Both drivers are dead, and we are told were pinned in their vehicles.
The westbound lanes were closed for almost three hours as the wreck was investigated and cleared. Traffic was allowed to get by on the shoulder.
