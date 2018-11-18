1 Arrested, 1 Outstanding Following SW OKC Police Pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been arrested, and another suspect is on the run, during a police pursuit in Southwest Oklahoma City, Sunday evening.
According to officials, the incident initially began as a road rage call. When officer attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop, initiating a slow speed chase near Southwest 29th Street and South Kentucky Avenue.
Four people were reported to be inside the vehicle. The suspects ditched their vehicle near Southwest 32nd and South Walker Avenue.
Two of the passengers were released after being questioned at the scene. The has been arrested, police said.
Officials are still searching for the fourth passenger, but officers say they know who he is.
a K9 unit is headed to the scene to assist in the search for the final suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.