OKC Dentists Provide Free Services To Veterans In Need
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma dental facilities thanked our country’s veterans in a helpful way Saturday.
“We did this in Louisiana last year and we wanted to bring it to Oklahoma as well. We've serviced almost 100 veterans this year,” Regional Manager in Oklahoma City, Alexandria Hurt said.
Doctors and staff volunteered their time at two facilities located at 4440 Northwest Expressway and 2209 West I-240 Service Road, to provide free extractions to any veteran in need.
“It's been really neat not just for us to interact with the veterans. But seeing the veterans interact with each other,” Hurt said.
Serving these men and women meant a little something different to each and every person. For some, it's because they've served themselves. For others, it's because they have loved ones who currently serve or have served in the past.
“My mom is a veteran. For me to want to do something to help other people like her who are going out and risking their lives so that we can have what we have here today, it just means a lot that I can play my small part,” Dr. Keitra Riggins said.
Keneth Bradley, a patient from Saturday, reminisced on his time serving in the Air Force.
“It was a hectic experience for me. No holds barred, you know? If my life had been taken it would've been taken at that time. I was ready,” Bradley said.
Bradley is grateful for groups like DDS Dentures and Implant Solutions that use their skills and resources to help our country's veterans.
Doctors tell us they’re already thinking of ways to make next year’s event bigger and better.
For more information about the DDS in Northwest Oklahoma City, click here.
For more information about the DDS in Southwest Oklahoma City, click here.