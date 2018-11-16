MEEKER, Oklahoma - Surveillance cameras perched at a popular Lincoln County convenience store recorded a brazen pickup truck burglary Friday morning. 

Justin Smith pulled his 2010 Ford F-150 up to the Jacktown Country Market near Meeker at 5:25 a.m. When Smith walked into the store, another man walked out.  A few minutes later, that man jumped into Smith’s truck— that he left running — and sped away. 

Smith says he stops at Jacktown practically every day.

“It’s a small town in the middle of nowhere. You guard’s not up, it’s not a big city gas station, you’re just not ready for it.” He said. 

Smith’s truck turned up abandoned in Pottawatomie County a few hours later. 

The thief and an accomplice got away with an expensive welder, and a child safety seat.  But the surveillance video gives a very good look the suspect who stole the truck.  