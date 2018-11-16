News
Residents Evacuated After NW OKC Apartment Complex Catches Fire
Friday, November 16th 2018, 2:07 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City fire crews are battling an apartment complex fire on the northwest side.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, November 16, firefighters were called to the Quail Run Apartments in 3200 block of West Memorial Road. Upon arrival, they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames. Then firefighters immediately began evacuations.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, approximately 45-50 firefighters are on scene working to control the blaze.
OKCFD says after a search, no one was found inside the building, but some pets have been reported missing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.