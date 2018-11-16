Local Vendors Holding Pop-Up Shops For Black Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Black Friday is just one week away and local vendors are preparing for crowds.
Pop-up shops are located right behind Bleu Garten in Midtown.
These igloos will be home to different local vendors starting on that infamous shopping day. This is something organizers say they started back in 2013 to help bring retail to downtown.
Now it's grown in the number of local shops that will "pop up" from Thursdays through Sundays until just before Christmas.
The igloo-like stores will feature vendors like Blue Seven and OKCollective.
The event manager said that opening day is a more laid back version of Black Friday that's geared toward holiday fun.
"You can buy your Christmas tree coming here on Black Friday as opposed to the big stores is such a more relaxing environment and everyone just sits outside we have hot chocolate and beer," said Cleo Rajon, Event Manager.
Organizers said this spot helps make them visible to the community.
The event manager said there's actually a shortage of Christmas trees this year so you'll have to hurry up and purchase the ones they will have quickly.