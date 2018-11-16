OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials report U.S. Grant High School is on lockdown after a student brought a pellet gun to school, police said. 

Police responded at the school located near southwest 48th Street and south Pennsylvania Avenue, Friday morning. 

According to police, a student showed another student a gun in his waist band. The student then ran from the building and tossed the gun into a field. 

The student was detained by police. The weapon was recovered. 

OKCPS officials said kids and staff are all safe. 

