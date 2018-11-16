News - Breaking News
Student Detained After Bringing Pellet Gun To U.S. Grant High School
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials report U.S. Grant High School is on lockdown after a student brought a pellet gun to school, police said.
Police responded at the school located near southwest 48th Street and south Pennsylvania Avenue, Friday morning.
According to police, a student showed another student a gun in his waist band. The student then ran from the building and tossed the gun into a field.
The student was detained by police. The weapon was recovered.
OKCPS officials said kids and staff are all safe.
