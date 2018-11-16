Activists contend this is reflected in higher levels of nicotine dependence in the African-American community, as well as higher death rates. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, research shows that while African-American smokers are more likely than white smokers to have made an attempt to quit and to have used counseling services in the previous year, they are less likely to successfully quit smoking. The campaign also estimates that by 2020, 4,700 excess deaths in the African-American community will be attributable to menthol cigarettes, and that 460,000 African-Americans will have started smoking because of menthol cigarettes.