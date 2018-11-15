New Project Bringing Food Hall To Downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Plans for the old Pioneer Telephone Company warehouse and garage in downtown Oklahoma City have just been announced.
Both buildings on Northeast 6th Street near Oklahoma Avenue are more than 100 years old and make up the Central Exchange development.
“Parlor” will open a food hall in the two-story building by summer of 2019.
Parlor already has a food hall in Kansas City. It includes two bars with seven different restaurants. That’s the same plan for the OKC location.
“It’s something that I think we all can be proud of. You have a regional operator with a really neat concept and Oklahoma City is on their map,” says developer Reese Travis.
Parlor decided to move into the two-story 13,000 square-foot building after learning of the project.
Two outdoor patios are also in the plans.
Next door is a 30,000 square-foot office space with the potential for retail on the first floor.
Travis says historical tax credits are helping to make the $12 million Central Exchange project a reality.
“It’s a lot fun seeing a vision come to fruition,” adds Travis.
The food hall idea is similar to Bleu Garten that's in Midtown.
Along with Parlor, the Collective Food Hall will open next year as well.