Family Wants Answers After Florida Truck Driver Fatally Stabbed In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators are searching for a killer and a motive behind the stabbing death of a Florida truck driver. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Frankie Washington. He was traveling through Oklahoma City when he died.
His family has a lot of unanswered questions. They want to know who is behind Washington’s death.
“It really is a mystery,” said Melvita Prince, victim’s sister. “Who killed Frankie? Who killed my brother?”
Prince learned last week her brother and father of four was stabbed to death.
“My heart just broke,” said Prince. “I just wanted to fall to the ground and my classmates were just holding me while I was crying.”
Washington was driving from Florida and was stopped in Oklahoma City when his 18-wheeler broke down.
His employer set him up in a metro hotel while his truck was being repaired.
Prince said investigators believe her brother was stabbed and left for dead near Northwest 16th and Meridian Avenue.
“He wasn’t robbed or anything, because he had all his stuff on him,” said Prince. “So, that’s another thing that kind of sparked a question.”
She said Washington still had his phone and wallet when police responded.
Investigators believe a man seen on surveillance footage at a convenience store at NW 16th and Meridian Ave. may have been one of the last people to see the victim alive. Police need to identify him.
“This is just another piece of the puzzle we’re trying to find and put together,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The victim's sister is now warning other truck drivers who may be in her brother's situation.
“If it’s a high crime area,” said Prince. “Get with the company to make sure they are put in an area where they are safe, and they don’t have to worry about someone trying to rob them or put them in harm’s way.”
The public can leave investigators tip by calling the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.