State Senate Swears In 24 New And Returning Members
OKLAHOMA CITY - Twenty-four new and returning state senators took the oath of office Wednesday. They say they’re already rolling up their sleeves to work with the new governor-elect.
“I think people are enthusiastic about this next session. There’s a lot of optimism about Oklahoma’s future. I’m extremely optimistic about the Senate and the members that just got sworn in,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.
Among the dozens of family members and friends at the swearing-in was Governor-Elect Kevin Stitt. Treat says he’s looking forward to working with the businessman turned governor.
“He’s already engaged with us to a very great degree. He’s stood in front of our caucus and took every question that we had. Engaged deeply in it. Showed an understanding, said Treat.
“They’re looking forward to new leadership and a bold vision and I can’t wait to get in there and work with them,” said Stitt.
“The mandate that we came into office with some of the government reforms that we’re talking about, agency head accountability, they’re on board with us,” he continued.
Outgoing Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb, who also serves as president of the Senate and served in the Senate from 2004 to 2011, gave the newbies some parting advice.
“Because when it’s all over, some people will still call you senator,” said Lamb.
“But don’t forget the ones who call you mom or dad, or grandma or grandpa. Because that’s what matters,” he continued.
New and returning members of the State House of Representatives will be sworn in Thursday, November 15.