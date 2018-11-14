OKC Celebrates As New Retailers, Including REI Plan To Open In 2019
Oklahoma City city leaders are celebrating the announcement that a major outdoor retailer will be coming to town.
REI will open at Belle Isle Station in between the Ross and Nordstrom Rack in the fall 2019.
REI has 154 stores nationwide, but this will be the first in Oklahoma.
City leaders say landing the retailer took years.
“These deals don’t happen overnight. We’ve been calling on REI for the last five years,” says Tammy Fate, OKC Chamber Manager of Retail and Development.
The OKC Chamber is celebrating other "big gets."
Costco opens in the spring at Western and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Also, Duluth Trading just opened its first Oklahoma store in OKC.
Sur la Table, a cookware retailer, just opened in Classen Curve.
The Container Store recently opened at Penn Square Mall.
Thanks to new stores, sales at the Outlet Shoppes this year are up more than five percent.