Troopers Respond To Fatality Accident Near Newcastle
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 7:29 AM CST
Updated:
Troopers are responding to a fatality accident along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in McClain County.
Troopers responded at the scene of the H.E Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 102-103 eastbound lanes for a multiple-vehicle accident.
The fatality accident was located near mile marker 103 south of Newcastle.
The eastbound lanes are blocked.
Stay with News 9 or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.