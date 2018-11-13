OKLAHOMA CITY - State finance officials say collections to Oklahoma's main government operating fund exceeded the official estimate by 2 percent last month, another signal that the state's economy is continuing to move in the right direction.



The Office of Management and Enterprise Services released figures on Tuesday that show collections to the state's General Revenue Fund were $520 million in October. That's about $10 million, or 2 percent, above the official estimate that's used to build the budget for legislative appropriations.



Collections to the fund for the first four months of the fiscal year are about 1 percent above the estimate.



OMES Director Denis Northrup says there are good economic indicators, but she says it's unlikely there will be significantly more money than expected for lawmakers to spend next year.