Funeral Tuesday For 2 Beggs Students Killed In Shooting
BEGGS, Oklahoma - School is canceled in Beggs Tuesday where many students will attend the funeral for two Beggs High School students shot and killed on Thursday, November 1st.
The service for Kayson and Kloee Toliver is set for 11 a.m. at the Beggs Event Center on West 9th Street.
Okmulgee County deputies say Kayson and Kloee were both shot by their mother, Amy Hall, in their rural Nuyaka home on November 1, 2018.
TODAY: The funeral for Kayson and Kloee Toliver is at 11am at the Beggs Event Center. Okmulgee County deputies say they were shot and killed by their mother. Their sister was also shot but survived. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/GxYykIUXAn— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 13, 2018
Kayson died at the scene while Kloee died in the hospital on then passed away on November 6.
Their sister who was also shot, is now out of the hospital.
Friends say Kayson planned to go to college to play football and become a volunteer firefighter while Kloee loved kids and wanted to be a doctor.
Amy Hall remains in the Okmulgee County jail.