One Man Dead After Muskogee Officer-Involved Shooting
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police say an officer shot and killed a man at a restaurant Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill on West Shawnee Street.
Muskogee Police say officers went to that location to arrest a person for outstanding warrants. Because there were other people inside, they decided only one officer would go in to make the arrest.
Police say the officer got one cuff on the man, but the man turned and pulled out a small handgun. The officer fired, hitting the suspect.
The suspect died. Police have not released his identity or any information about the warrants they were serving.
"Our officers are human beings. Our officers are not robots. We sense, we feel just like everybody else does. The simple fact is that no officer wants to deal with this type of situation; no officer wants to be in this situation," said Officer Lincoln Anderson.
Police say neither the officer nor any other person at the restaurant was hurt.