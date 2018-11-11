A travel advisory begins at 6 p.m. Sunday as winter weather moves into the state.

The highest accumulation of snow is expected to take place in western, north western and north central Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City will remain dry until about 6 p.m.  After 6 p.m. a few light scattered showers will begin before mixing with snow in the western parts of the state.

