Travel Advisory Set For Sunday Evening As Snow Moves Into Oklahoma
A travel advisory begins at 6 p.m. Sunday as winter weather moves into the state.
Travel Advisory begins at 6 PM this evening and goes through noon tomorrow for all the counties in orange. This is the area for highest snow accumulations overnight through the morning. Expect some travel issues as well. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/6VNREpvJ2j— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 11, 2018
The highest accumulation of snow is expected to take place in western, north western and north central Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City will remain dry until about 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. a few light scattered showers will begin before mixing with snow in the western parts of the state.
OKC: Partly to mostly cloudy and DRY for most of the day. NO SNOW in OKC today. Precip will likely begin after 6 PM as a cold, light rain. Temps struggle to make it into the lower 50s with a light wind. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/lIJK6URa8a— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 11, 2018
OKLAHOMA: Let's talk SNOW! Here's a look at precipitation progression from noon today through noon tomorrow. Everyone except the panhandle sees rain FIRST before it mixes with snow then eventually turning into ALL snow. Mainly wet roads for OKC until the snow starts. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/f9oeTRq3HC— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 11, 2018
