Fall Peace Festival Celebrates 34 Years At OKC Civic Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Fall Peace Festival is an event that celebrates peace and justice.
The festival took place Saturday, in the Hall of Mirrors at the Civic Center Music Hall.
The free annual festival included live music, dancing, food, and shopping.
The Peace House, which is an education and advocacy center in Oklahoma City, is the founding organization of this event.
“The idea was for the peace house to have an event where non-profits, social justice, human service, environmental groups, could be visible to the public,” Nathaniel Batchelder, director of the event, said.
The Fall Peace Festival featured over 60 tables, and all groups displayed brochures, newsletters, and membership opportunities in addition to sales items.
“Everything that is for sale at the tables, whatever it is, all that goes to those groups,” Batchelder said.
Pambe Ghana was one of the nonprofits at the Fall Peace Festival.
They were at the event raising money to fund their school for bilingual child-centered education, that is located in northern Ghana.
“The school is called La'Angum which means teamwork. So It's a partnership between communities here and communities there that work together to raise funds for school supplies, for learning and teaching materials, for teacher salaries,” Alice Iddi-Gubbels, founder of Pambe Ghana, said.
Alice says the nonprofit started in 2008, with 40 students, but they now serve 278 children, and employ ten teachers.
You can find out more information about Pabme Ghana, and their mission, here.
If you would like to get involved in next years event, you can visit www.peacehouseok.org/outreach/fall-peace-festival/
The 2019 Fall Peace Festival will be held the second Saturday in November.