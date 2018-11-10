Sport
Dean's Blog: How I See Bedlam 2018 Going
God made Saturdays for big college football games.
OU vs. Texas and Bedlam have a different feel but are always immensely important.
Sooners should handle themselves well, because barring multiple turnovers, it’s likely OU could post half a hundred points against the Cowboy.
However, nothing is a given as previous big upsets by OSU have proven.
OU’s defense needs a solid day, because skilled OSU players like Hill, and Wallace can be lethal. And I expect Gundy to flip the script and go away from his typical consecutive play-calling to open the throttle.
The question? — How much can he do with hit and miss QB Corndog?
I picked it 50-34 OU on last week’s Blitz, so I’ll stick with it.
You?