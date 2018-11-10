Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen
TULSA, Oklahoma - A middle-aged man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
The arrest report says the girl was at a friend’s apartment near 51st and Yale on Friday night and thought she was alone.
Police say the girl told them a man, identified as 51-year-old Glenn Seals, walked into the bedroom and asked for meth.
When the teenager told him she didn’t have any, police say Seals started touching her, even though she told him to leave.
They say a friend, through Snapchat, heard Seals asking her to take off her clothes. That friend called police.
The arrest report says Seals is a registered sex offender in Oklahoma City, but has been living in Tulsa for two months and hasn’t registered since moving.
Seals was arrested on multiple complaints, including sexual battery, lewd proposal to a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.