Officials Issue Road, Chimney Safety Warnings Ahead Of Winter Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City says salt and plow trucks have been loaded, and crews are on call through early next week. If needed, crews will salt and plow snow routes until road conditions improve.
Streets Superintendent of the City of Oklahoma City Randal Mould says if the conditions are bad enough, they’ll jump in to help other areas.
“On occasion, if Oklahoma City police or fire has an issue that warrants as deviating from the emergency snow routes, we will go to assist those entities,” said Mould.
Oklahoma City firefighters are also gearing up for winter weather.
“This is when people are firing up the space heaters… floor furnaces, a gas wall furnaces, the fireplaces...” said Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
Fulkerson says a crucial part in protecting yourself this winter is to:
- Have your chimney professionally clean
- Automatic tips
- Overheat protection on all space heaters
- Check all smoke alarms
Officials told News 9 there were 12 fire fatalities in Oklahoma City last January.
“When you look at all of our fire fatalities in Oklahoma City going back from January 2017 until today, every single one of those were in homes with the exception of one, where there were no working smoke alarms,” Fulkerson said.