Edmond Home "Near Total Loss" After Fire
Friday, November 9th 2018, 5:27 AM CST
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire near Logan County.
Officials report the home is a "near total loss" near Charter Oak Road and south Pennsylvania Avenue.
The fire was called in by a neighbor around 2 a.m. Friday, according to officials. The home was vacant at the time.
Firefighters said they had difficulty putting out the fire because the fire hydrants were located three miles away from the home.
Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.
