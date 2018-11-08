Oklahoma City Nonprofit Building Tiny Houses For Homeless Youth
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro nonprofit feels tiny houses can solve a huge problem – homelessness.
By the end of the year, Pivot will begin construction on six tiny homes on their campus.
Those aged 16 to 19 and don't have a parent around, will be able to live in the homes.
Many of the residents are too old for foster care or are homeless. Pivot says living on their own will teach them valuable life lessons and give them a sense of community.
“The houses will be next to each other. You walk out front and your neighbor is right there. You have that interaction, that relationship,” says Pivot VP of Development and Community Engagement Melanie Anthony.
A $100,000 grant from "Impact Oklahoma" is paying for the six tiny houses.
Eighty-five houses are planned over the next 10 years on Pivot's campus in Northeast OKC.